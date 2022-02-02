UMA (UMA) Price Down 6.6% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. UMA has a total market cap of $375.35 million and approximately $21.56 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UMA has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA coin can now be purchased for $5.76 or 0.00015365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00118409 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,083,139 coins and its circulating supply is 65,200,487 coins. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

