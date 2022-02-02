Umbrella Network Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $11.28 million and $574,643.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00128765 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00010022 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

