UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) versus GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) Financial Review

UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) and GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

UMC has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoHealth has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares UMC and GoHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMC N/A N/A N/A GoHealth 0.16% 0.81% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of UMC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GoHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UMC and GoHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GoHealth $877.35 million 1.01 -$44.27 million $0.09 30.78

UMC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for UMC and GoHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMC 0 0 0 0 N/A GoHealth 2 3 3 0 2.13

GoHealth has a consensus target price of $8.71, indicating a potential upside of 214.60%. Given GoHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than UMC.

Summary

GoHealth beats UMC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMC

UMC, Inc. engages in the provision of medical insurance claims and accounts receivable management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc. operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs. Its products include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare Special Needs Plans; and IFP, dental plans, vision plans, and other ancillary plans to individuals. The company sells its products through carrier and online platform, as well as independent and external agencies. GoHealth, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

