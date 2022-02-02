Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UA stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $16.66. 70,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,544. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 147,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Under Armour by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 12.4% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,044,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 115,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2.2% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.