Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.80. Approximately 30,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,820,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UA shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bergman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $74,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after buying an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,377,000 after buying an additional 177,069 shares during the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

