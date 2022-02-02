UniCrypt (UNCX) Reaches Market Cap of $11.84 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $802,744.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One UniCrypt coin can currently be purchased for about $432.28 or 0.01170325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.65 or 0.00250830 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008911 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000970 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001748 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00018767 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007650 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UNCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 27,400 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425 . UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

