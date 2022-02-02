Unido EP One Day Trading Volume Hits $122,617.00 (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and approximately $122,617.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.73 or 0.07165378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00056118 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,890.54 or 0.99947820 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00054303 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,390,124 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

