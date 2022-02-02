Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Union Pacific worth $193,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Union Pacific stock opened at $247.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

