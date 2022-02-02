United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.35

Shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.35 and traded as high as $33.99. United Bancshares shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 3,972 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $100.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80.

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.89%.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $43,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 25.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Bancshares by 110.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which operates through its wholly owned subsidiary Union Bank Co It engages in banking and financial solutions and focuses on commercial banking industry. The firm offers checking, savings and money market, loans, credit cards, merchant services, treasury management, and online banking.

