United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

