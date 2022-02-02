United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. United Community Banks posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $6,244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $3,579,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.