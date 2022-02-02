United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Trading 0% Higher

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) shares traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.55. 49,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 168,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.70.

United Health Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UEEC)

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

