United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Raised to $232.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $203.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.38.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $230.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $156.59 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 15,888 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 219.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 469,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,575,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 25.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

