United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Set at $200.00 by Berenberg Bank

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.93.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.90. 156,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,238. The company has a market cap of $200.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $156.59 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

