United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

United States Lime & Minerals has raised its dividend payment by 18.5% over the last three years.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

Shares of USLM stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,313. United States Lime & Minerals has a 52-week low of $111.83 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $159,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Enterprises Ltd Inberdon purchased 24,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $122.22 per share, with a total value of $2,950,024.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 10.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.