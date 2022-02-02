UpBots Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $207,554.00 (UBXT)

UpBots (CURRENCY:UBXT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One UpBots coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UpBots has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. UpBots has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and $207,554.00 worth of UpBots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00115588 BTC.

UpBots is a coin. UpBots’ total supply is 499,730,120 coins and its circulating supply is 410,869,703 coins. UpBots’ official Twitter account is @UpBotscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . UpBots’ official message board is medium.com/upbotscom . UpBots’ official website is upbots.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upbots is an all-in-one platform that brings together crypto trading tools and strategies that are generally stand-alone services. It provides a 360° trading experience where users simply choose what best suits their profile. “

