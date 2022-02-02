Uquid Coin Price Up 5.3% Over Last Week (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $94.28 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for about $9.43 or 0.00025438 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00042876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00116228 BTC.

Uquid Coin is a coin. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

