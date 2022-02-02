UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.46

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and traded as low as $27.12. UTG shares last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

About UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN)

UTG, Inc operates as an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life insurance. It also offers servicing of existing insurance business in-force, the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business, and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.