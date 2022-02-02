Vabble (VAB) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Million

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, Vabble has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vabble has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $163,336.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00115146 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble . Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Buying and Selling Vabble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

