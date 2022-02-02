Vabble (VAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $163,336.00

Vabble (CURRENCY:VAB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Vabble has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and approximately $163,336.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vabble has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00115146 BTC.

Vabble Coin Profile

Vabble is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,905,431 coins. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

Vabble Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the exchanges listed above.

