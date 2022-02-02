Validity Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.55 or 0.00009591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $124,023.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009045 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.08 or 0.00543542 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,500,945 coins and its circulating supply is 4,493,820 coins. Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.