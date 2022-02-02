VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.103 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,852. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $33.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.