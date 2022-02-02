VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Shares Up 0.3%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.67. 50,804 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 109,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.49.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a 200 day moving average of $67.69.

