Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,378,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after buying an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after buying an additional 704,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,286,000 after purchasing an additional 507,645 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.18. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

