Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $146.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

