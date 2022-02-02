Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,490 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 3.76% of Varex Imaging worth $41,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 30,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $975,440.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

