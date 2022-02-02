Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.68% of Varonis Systems worth $109,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC now owns 285,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $739,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $13,713,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,905 shares of company stock valued at $211,455 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

