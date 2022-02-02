Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 31.5% in January

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. Vasta Platform has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($999.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Vasta Platform by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,644,000. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

