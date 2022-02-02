Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 6.8%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)
Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.
