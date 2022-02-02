Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Down 6.8%

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) traded down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.26. 305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 603,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Get Vaxxinity alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaxxinity stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxxinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxxinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.