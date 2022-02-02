VeChain Price Down 1.6% This Week (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One VeChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VeChain has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VeChain has a total market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $196.32 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VeThor Token (VTHO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredo (QRDO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Dock (DOCK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000113 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008681 BTC.

ImpulseVen (VEN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000402 BTC.

VeChain Coin Profile

VeChain (VET) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VeChain’s Blockchain-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) platform is called ToolChain. ToolChain is a comprehensive blockchain platform offering diverse services including: product lifecycle management, supply chain process control, data deposit, data certification, and process certification. With ToolChain, any sized business can utilize blockchain technology to further enhance brand perception and value as well as to expand into new business models. “

Buying and Selling VeChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

