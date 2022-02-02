Velo Market Cap Achieves $53.46 Million (VELO)

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $53.46 million and approximately $605,904.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can now be purchased for $0.0564 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00049930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,684.21 or 0.07259323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00057334 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,871.34 or 0.99716688 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00054424 BTC.

About Velo

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars.

