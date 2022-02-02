Velocys (LON:VLS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.37

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6.37 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 6.27 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 6.30 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,235,013 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The firm has a market cap of £89.19 million and a PE ratio of -7.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.37.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

