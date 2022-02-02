Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.69

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and traded as low as $21.43. Verbund shares last traded at $21.43, with a volume of 203 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OEZVY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

