VeriCoin (VRC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $80.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $428,314.99 and approximately $80.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,438.51 or 0.99923694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00028200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.93 or 0.00496255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,641,704 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

