VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 0.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 4,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,342 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.

