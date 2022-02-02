VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Shares Up 0.6%

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.14. 4,962 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 12,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.48.
VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. VerifyMe had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 501.02%.
About VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME)
VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of digital and physical solutions. It is able to deliver security solutions for identification and authentication of people, products and packaging in a variety of applications in the security field for physical transactions and owns digital patents which are in the same field.
