Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veru by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Veru by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veru by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Veru by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 25,542 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

