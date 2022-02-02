Veru (VERU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Veru to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:VERU opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.37 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.
Veru Company Profile
Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.
