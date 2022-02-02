Viacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3,416.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0999 or 0.00000270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $3,416.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.65 or 0.00293715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011153 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001926 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

