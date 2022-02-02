Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.73

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.73 and last traded at $41.76, with a volume of 4311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Viasat in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 22.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the third quarter worth $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the second quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

