Viberate (VIB) Market Cap Reaches $5.02 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges. Viberate has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $549,125.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Viberate has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Viberate Profile

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

