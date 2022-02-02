VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CIZ) traded up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.30 and last traded at $33.28. 1,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 2,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.22.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.