VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) Shares Up 0.5%

VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CID) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.35 and last traded at $33.35. 223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.