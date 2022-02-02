VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 0.6%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) shares were up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.83. Approximately 43,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 34,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.39.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.40.

