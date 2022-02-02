VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.71 and last traded at $61.60. Approximately 38,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 23,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.91.

