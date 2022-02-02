Vimeo (VMEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.