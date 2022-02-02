Vimeo (VMEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Vimeo to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $100.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.06 million. On average, analysts expect Vimeo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.87. Vimeo has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
Vimeo Company Profile
Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.
Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.