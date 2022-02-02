VIMworld Market Cap Reaches $18.66 Million (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One VIMworld coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and $49,234.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00051123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001094 BTC.

VIMworld Profile

VIMworld is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

