VINchain Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One VINchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a market cap of $2.83 million and $222,754.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00115146 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.