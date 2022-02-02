Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 639,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 704,412 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $12,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSH opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

