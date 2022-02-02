Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 122,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,697,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.5142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.