Volex (OTC:VLXGF) Trading Up 3.8%

Volex Plc (OTC:VLXGF) was up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. Approximately 275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Volex (OTC:VLXGF)

Volex Plc engages in the provision of cabling solutions for servicing consumer electronics, telecommunications, data centers, medical equipment, and the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Power Cords, Cable Assemblies, and Central. The Power Cords segment sells and manufactures electrical power products to manufacturers of electrical & electronic devices and appliances, which include laptop, computers, printers, televisions, power tools and floor cleaning equipment.

