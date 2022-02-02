Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.00.

VWAGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

