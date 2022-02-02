Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Short Interest Update

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ VYNT opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Vyant Bio has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 200.79%. The company had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vyant Bio will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYNT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 881.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 753,728 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vyant Bio by 203.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 118,375 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

